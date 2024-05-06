Midday Host Kevin Jaggers Gets PD Stripes At E-Town’s Wolf

Skytower Communication has announced the promotion of Kevin Jaggers to the role of Program Director at 94.3 The Wolf (WULF) in Elizabethtown, KY. He will continue in his current role as midday host.

Jaggers previously held a role at Skytower’s WQXE and worked weekends at Goober 95.1 (WGGC) in Bowling Green.

Jaggers says, “I’m beyond excited to make my debut in the programming world. I’ve had the privilege of working with several great PDs over the years and I look forward to taking some of that knowledge and putting my own spin on it. Country music is my passion. I grew up listening to nothing but country radio, following all the top songs on the charts, countdowns, and who was doing what in the business. It just makes sense for me to take this on.”