Give Your Radio Commercial a Point of View

(By Jeffrey Hedquist) When you write your radio commercial from a specific point of view you give it focus. The more specific it is, the more believable the spot can be. That perspective might be of someone who lives right smack in the middle of your demographic/psychographic bell curve.

It might be a real or fictional character related in some way to your intended audience – a spouse, distant relative, paperboy, driving instructor, English teacher, parent, boss, future offspring, or doctor.

It’s about the listener.

Remember that whether you’re using a narrative, dialogue, or multi-voice ensemble for the spot, it’s still a story – a story about the listener, the current or future customer of your advertiser.

How would the person whose point of view you’ve adopted describe the experience of visiting and buying from the advertiser?

Become the listener.

In your imagination (or in real life), take your sister to the advertiser’s place of business. How would she describe her experience? As you write, become her. Create a conversation she might have in her head, or with store employees, or other customers, or with her friends as she relates the experience. What’s her speech pattern like? Does she have any phrases that she repeats? How old does she sound?

What Advice would your little cousin Troy give you about shopping at Discount Software City?

If Mr. Jenkins, your driving instructor, could see the hot car you’re thinking of buying at Testosterone Motors, what do you think he’d say?

If you showed your grandmother the site where you buy music and let her listen to a few selections, what would her reaction be?

Imagine a person you love opening a present from you. They peel back the wrapping and gaze. They smile. Their eyes may fill with tears. What would they say or think?

Those are the words that will bring your story to life, and touch the hearts of your listeners… that’s where decisions are made.

