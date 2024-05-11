From Sacramento to Dallas: Andrew Garcia Joins KERA As Host

After a stint at Sacramento’s Capital Public Radio, Andrew Garcia is joining Dallas, Texas’ KERA News 90.1 as Morning Edition Host. Garcia previously volunteered and advised at KSSU, California State University-Sacramento’s student-run station.

Garcia replaces KERA Senior Editor Sam Baker as host.

KERA broadcasts across North Texas through three FM relay translators, which bring NPR programming to the Sherman-Denison area, Wichita Falls, and Tyler.

Andrew Garcia expressed his enthusiasm about his new role, stating, “I am so excited to join the KERA team. Joining the listeners of North Texas on their morning commutes is a real honor. I hope to be your friendly, trustworthy guide through the news of the day in our nation, our world and North Texas.”

KERA News Program Director Jeff Penfield said, “We’re very excited to welcome Andrew. He has a true passion for public radio and its essential services. I think North Texans are going to hear and feel that every morning.”