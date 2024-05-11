John Tretbar’s ‘Well Headlines’ Brings Oil Industry News To Radio

Journalist and broadcaster John P. Tretbar has introduced Well Headlines, a new 90-second daily syndicated radio segment focused on the oil energy sector. The report delivers updates on events that influence financial markets and impact the oil industry.

Tretbar has experience with Eagle Radio covering the Kansas oil and gas industry. He also served as Kansas Editor for radio wire service Metro Source from 2008 to 2011. From 2004 to 2007, he worked for Entercom Wichita as a Traffic Reporter and News Anchor across the cluster’s six radio stations.

Represented by RadioLinx Broadcast Marketing, Well Headlines aims to provide listeners with concise and comprehensible news directly relevant to both industry insiders and the general public.

RadioLinx President Keith Rupnik stated, “There has never been a more interesting time to cover this industry. Boom or bust, the oil industry propels Wall Street, energizes Main Street, and paves our home street. Tretbar’s Well Headlines is a solid source of news for industry workers yet delivered in an easy-to-understand manner for radio listeners.”