Shertenlieb Bumps McKenzie and Ford For Boston Radio Return

Listeners of Boston’s 100.7 WZLX were stunned this morning as iHeartMedia confirmed that Pete McKenzie and Heather Ford have been suddenly removed from the station lineup. Perhaps even more stunning? Their replacement: former WBZ host Rich Shertenlieb.

The duo had been on WZLX since 2005, along with their former co-host Kevin Karlson. Karlson passed away unexpectedly in October.

McKenzie and Ford were not heard on the morning broadcast, there was simply a station spokesperson on air when the show would have started saying, “On behalf of everyone here at WZLX, we’d like to share some news about the future of Boston’s Classic Rock. First and foremost, we’d like to thank Pete McKenzie and Heather Ford for all the laughter, wild stories, and fun moments they have brought to Boston morning radio over the years. We truly appreciate them. With that said, we have decided to close that chapter of WZLX.”

The message continued, “After careful consideration, it was our decision to bring you, the loyal WZLX listener, a new show to take us into the future. We will debut this new show soon. Stay tuned to WZLX for more details today.”

Later that afternoon, Rich Shertenlieb took to social media to announce his radio comeback saying, “Non-competes are the worst.” The former Toucher and Rich co-host left Beasley Media Boston’s 98.5 The Sports Hub in November, after choosing not to extend his contract. Fred Toucher had revealed conflict over text messages about unresolved issues, which led to separate contract negotiations.

Despite the strained relationship, Toucher expressed respect for their time together but was uncertain about future communications with Shertenlieb.