Boston’s ‘Toucher & Rich’ Split As Shertenlieb Departs WBZ

The long-standing and highly successful partnership of Fred Toucher and Rich Shertenlieb on Beasley Media Boston’s 98.5 The Sports Hub has come to an end. While the move was telegraphed on social media, Toucher confirmed Shertenlieb had cut ties with the station on-air last week.

According to Toucher, earlier disagreements and communication issues culminated in this separation. He mentioned a specific incident where he texted about issues he had been holding onto, which did not sit well with Shertenlieb, leading to negotiations for their contracts to be handled separately. The rumor mill had begun to turn when Toucher’s contract extension was announced without news of Rich’s.

Beasley Media confirmed that the decision to leave the show was made by Shertenlieb, who chose not to renew his contract. While Toucher expressed respect and appreciation for their shared years, he acknowledged their lack of closeness and the soured working relationship. He complimented Shertenlieb but also admitted uncertainty about speaking to him in the future or about his reasons for not continuing at WBZ.