Fischer Hooks Business Development VP Role At SoundStack

SoundStack has officially appointed Michael Fischer as Vice President of Business Development. Fischer’s addition aims to enhance the company’s publisher discipline, encompassing customer enablement, support, and podcast business teams.

Before joining SoundStack, Fischer served as EVP of Business Development at AirKast for nearly seven years, advising broadcasters, podcasters, and independent audio companies on content and sales strategies. His background also includes roles at Triton Digital as SVP of Engagement and Director of Business Development at RAIN.

In his new position at SoundStack, Fischer will initially concentrate on various broadcast audio enterprises in the US, particularly those associated with National Public Radio member stations.

SoundStack CRO Rockie Thomas said, “With years of experience in multiple ends of the audio ecosystem – from mobile, to enterprise tech platforms, to renowned communications companies – Michael brings tremendous knowledge that will make it easier for an array of streaming businesses to grow. He’s a perfect addition to the team as we continue to work with publishers who understand how partnering with an independent tech platform will open them up to more choices and, in turn, more listeners and streaming/podcast revenue.”