Blast From The Past: Jim Condon and Louie Manno, WKDR

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past features Jim Condon and Louie “The Wingnut” Manno on Burlington, VT’s WKDR-AM, circa 1990.

The duo hosted The Manno and Condon Show from 1990 to 2000, after a successful stint at then-WQCR. Their show was renowned for segments like “Leave It to Bernie,” a humorous portrayal of Senator Bernie Sanders.

When Condon sent Radio Ink this photo in 2013, he said, “At one point, we were the longest-running morning team in New England! My mustache, however, did not last long – I left the facial hair thing to Louie.”

After their radio careers, the duo also ran a deli in Burlington before Condon entered politics. He also served as Executive Director of the Vermont Association of Broadcasters. Condon passed away in 2018.

We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.