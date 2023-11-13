Nominations Open For Radio Ink’s Best PDs In Country Radio 2024

As Country radio experiences a boom driven by the surging popularity of crossover acts like Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, and Lainey Wilson, Country Program Directors have an important role in shaping not only the genre but also America’s music zeitgeist. To celebrate these leaders, the nomination window is now open for Radio Ink‘s Best Program Directors in Country Radio list.

Radio Ink is proud to again partner with Country Radio Seminar to present the awards at CRS 2024 in Nashville, February 28 through March 1. Few formats have the deep-seated connection with both listeners and artists as Country – if your PD walks the line on coaching, guiding, and building that unique sound, nominate them here or below.