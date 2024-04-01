Two Seattle Stations Go Country As KPNW and Star 101.5 Flip

It’s no April Fool’s joke – two Seattle radio stations flipped to Country music on April 1. Both 98.9 KPNW and Star 101.5 made the format shifts within five hours of each other.

It’s been a little over a year since Hubbard Broadcasting flipped Seattle’s ‘Bull’ from Country to Alternative with the launch of 98.9 KPNW, but now the group has flipped the format back and apologized to listeners. 98.9 The Bull cites listener demand for the return.

Spearheading the revival is seasoned Country radio personality Fitz, the voice behind the nationally syndicated Country Top 40, who will also take on the morning drive slot. Fitz first started in Seattle morning radio in 2005.

Seattle Market Manager Trip Reeb stated, “We understand the disappointment that our listeners felt when we made the switch from 98.9 The Bull to adult alternative. We want to make things right so we are bringing in Fitz, a long-time advocate for country music. He understands the deep connection our audience has with country radio.”

KPNW was the first commercial Adult Alternative station in the Seattle market since 2013. The flip was made in earnest, with Hubbard bringing experienced Puget Sound area talent John Fisher, Marco Collins, and Marty Riemer to the station.

KPNW Operations Manager Scott Mahalick added, “No, it’s not an April fool’s joke, 98.9 The Bull is back. With Fitz at the helm, we are excited to bring back the music that Seattle loves. We believe that this change will not only resonate with our loyal listeners but also reignite the passion and energy that country music brings to the Pacific Northwest.”

As for the second station, Lotus Communications’ Star 101.5 (KPLZ) switched off for the last time at 2p local time to make way for the new Hank FM, which operates under the banner “Real Country… Real Variety.”

In a press release, Lotus cited The Bull’s disappearance from the market as the reasoning for the programming change from Hot Adult Contemporary, which the signal had hosted for three decades.

Lotus Communications President Jim Kalmenson expressed excitement, saying, “My father, Howard Kalmenson, who founded Lotus in 1962, and I are thrilled to introduce a customized version of HANK FM specifically programmed to serve the vibrant Seattle-Tacoma community. Working with Howard Kroeger and his family enterprise has been great, and they have developed a remarkable brand in Hank FM.”