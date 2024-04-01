Two Seattle Stations Go Country As KPNW and Star 101.5 Flip

It’s no April Fool’s joke – two Seattle radio stations flipped to Country music on April 1. Both 98.9 KPNW and Star 101.5 made the format shifts within five hours of each other.
It’s been a little over a year since Hubbard Broadcasting flipped Seattle’s ‘Bull’ from Country to Alternative with the launch of 98.9 KPNW, but now the group has flipped the format back and apologized to listeners. 98.9 The Bull cites listener demand for the return.
Spearheading the revival is seasoned Country radio personality Fitz, the voice behind the nationally syndicated Country Top 40, who will also take on the morning drive slot. Fitz first started in Seattle morning radio in 2005.
Seattle Market Manager Trip Reeb stated, “We understand the disappointment that our listeners felt when we made the switch from 98.9 The Bull to adult alternative. We want to make things right so we are bringing in Fitz, a long-time advocate for country music. He understands the deep connection our audience has with country radio.”
KPNW was the first commercial Adult Alternative station in the Seattle market since 2013. The flip was made in earnest, with Hubbard bringing experienced Puget Sound area talent John Fisher, Marco Collins, and Marty Riemer to the station.
KPNW Operations Manager Scott Mahalick added, “No, it’s not an April fool’s joke, 98.9 The Bull is back. With Fitz at the helm, we are excited to bring back the music that Seattle loves. We believe that this change will not only resonate with our loyal listeners but also reignite the passion and energy that country music brings to the Pacific Northwest.”
As for the second station, Lotus Communications’ Star 101.5 (KPLZ) switched off for the last time at 2p local time to make way for the new Hank FM, which operates under the banner “Real Country… Real Variety.”
In a press release, Lotus cited The Bull’s disappearance from the market as the reasoning for the programming change from Hot Adult Contemporary, which the signal had hosted for three decades.
Lotus Communications President Jim Kalmenson expressed excitement, saying, “My father, Howard Kalmenson, who founded Lotus in 1962, and I are thrilled to introduce a customized version of HANK FM specifically programmed to serve the vibrant Seattle-Tacoma community. Working with Howard Kroeger and his family enterprise has been great, and they have developed a remarkable brand in Hank FM.”
I am so sad. We finally found a station we liked. We had it on in the kitchen all day and in the car. We’ve deleted the app. The bit we heard today is like every other country station.
I agree with all of these people….. NO ONE ASKED US….. KPNW was… is a great station. The Dj’s were also great. It was unique. It is very sad that this happened and I truly hope that the company that runs it’s figures out how to add it beck without taking away the older country station. There is room on the radio…. MAKE ANOTHER STATION!!
WTF! Maybe if Hubbard would have spent some money on advertising, people would have known KPNW existed. I stumbled across it about 6 months ago and LOVED IT. So sad to see it go.
Wishing you all the best Marco, Marty, and John.
I turned in this afternoon expecting to hear Marco, instead hear new country format. I was disappointed but then remembered it was April fools day and thought it was a joke. I kept returning still expecting Marco, but it didn’t happen. I was going to give him props for being so committed to the joke. Guess its back to Spotify for me.
This totally bites. What a horrible mistake! I will never listen to this and I can’t think of anyone who would. Just awful
Caught me completely off guard. KPNW was fresh, lots of local music and a significant welcome from terrible country music. I will be removing my app and will continue my search for alternative music once again.
Huge mistake – goodbye forever !
What the HELL???? I, too, was a big XRT listener in Chicago and the Mountain when I first moved here. The radio music scene in the last several years has been BEYOND disappointing! I switched to NPR and sports radio because I couldn’t find anything that wasn’t repetitive pop songs mostly from auto tune artists and NO variety. When I found KPNW’s new alternative format I was over the moon and proud of Seattle. I am crushed. There can’t be that many country fans here to warrant this; what about those of us who love and miss new alternative mixed with old, and just plain interesting and GREAT music? Removing my app; Seattle is once again out of touch.
The PPM encoder for KPNW was malfunctioning for a lot of its run. You could see it on a spectrum, constant drops and other technical issues with it. Also, low bit rate, poor quality audio with certain tracks. Harvey Danger, Flagpole Sitta comes to mind. Sounded like programming downloaded it off of Napster. Not to mention the multiple occasions when both the BACKUP AUXIlliary transmitter and Main Transmitter ran simultaneously for hours on end, causing interference and multipath, as well as other audio distortion. You could hear both signals flipping back and forth as you drove around depending on terrain between main and aux from where your receiver was located. The station went dead air for several hours. Multiple occasions. Then when they did run on the AUX transmitter, its processing was so bad and weak, the audio was quieter under the terrible multi-path from the lower elevation site. The launch was botched with multiple un-edited tracks played, f bombs etc. NO social media presence after launch, no promotions, only a couple of TV spots, aired sparsely, mentions of artists in the initial launch promotion that never actually were ever played on the station and endless other maladies that worked against KPNW. Most people I spoke to had no idea it even existed, and when they found it they loved it. This is the common theme, when people found the station, they loved it. Should’ve done a better job, but the budget, short staffed departments etc…
Bad move very bad move
I was stunned. I thought it was an April fools joke. Not cool!
So if we all make enough noise can we get kpnw back????
Been listening for 20 years since I was first stationed here in 2004. Just lost a listener. What survey told them this was a good idea?
Very disappointed in this BULL$$$$. KPNW was a breath of fresh air after the dark day when KMTT The Mountain disappeared. KPNW brought good music back to the Seattle airwaves, but sadly it’s gone. 😞
Nope, absolutely not. Been listening to 101.5 for more than 20 years. Huge mistake shifting to country. Guess I’m heading back to 106.9. Good luck, I think you just signed off on the beginning of the end for your station.
Yep this is going to cause low ratings for 101.5 and possibly cause Lotus to realize their mistake and flip it to a more Hot AC based Star 101.5 like it used to be before December 2022. Country music may help 98.9 but it likely won’t help this station.
Seriously, DISCO would be better.
I am STUNNED! I loved 101.5 and the new 98.9 music. MORE Country??? What a disservice and disappointment for Seattle.
I came from Chicago 30 yrs ago, and the station for Adult Alternative was WXRT. I missed it a lot. The a few weeks ago I found 98.9 and thought it was folks coming from XRT to enlighten Seattle! I really do hope this is an April fool’s joke. A year on a new format isn’t enough to establish an audience, and just when I thought I found a cool station again. Bad choice Hubbard.
Horrible choice to add more country stations to Seattle market!
As a former, long time, Mountain listener, I was very happy to find KPNW, with the familiar onair talent. Very sorry to see them go away so soon…one Seattle country station was more than enough.
This is not a funny joke. There is not enough good music variety on the air and you chose to go back to a Country format. Boo. Time to rearrange the presets in my truck. Delete 98.9.
So sad, I thought I’d finally found a replacement for The Mountain. Not just better music but also local flavor from the dj’s. I even downloaded the app to enter a contest. Welly, you’re off my playlist now, I don’t like pop country.
This absolutely SUCKS!!! They had the best radio station in the Seattle area by far!!! And you dump them for fricking Country!!! OMG! Country music is the absolute worst. My only hope is that this is a very elaborate April fools day joke. If not, my condolences to Marty, John Marco and the rest. I’m ok be looking for you out there somewhere.
KPNW Alternative was one of the best things to come along in Northwest music.
Not good! Alternative format media impressions not big but had most passionate fan base of any station….in advertising world not all ad impressions are equal, and this bad move for local advertisers who seek actual business results imho.
Such BullShit.. Country is fine for drinking in the woods, but this canned country crap is a joke.. It’s all about the Almighty F’ing $$$ Right?
The group put together a great mix of new and old alternative music and not a bunch of red dirt road crap.. They will be sorely missed…
Terrible news. Everyone go listen to 90.3 kexp. (kexp.org). They have different themes but always represent the PNW – especially on Saturdays 6-10p.
Damn, that was a short run KPNW. Best wishes to John Marty and Marco, they worked their tail off to make it right with Seattle over air Alternative music. ugh now this happens.
So disappointed. Just thought it was a joke. This totally sucks.
This is bull alright, BULLSHIT! I thought that this was a cruel joke. Damn I found a station that totally rocked. Only to wake up this morning to hear this shit. Ya, the first country song I was like okay cool they are playing a variety of music but then a second and third. It was like, what the hell. Killing me. Haven’t you figured out country music yet? It’s all my dog, my girl and my friends all hate me cause I drink too much while driving around in my beat up piece of shit pick up. Go away with the country bs, bring back the real music.
This sucks, hoping John, Marco, and Marty can find a new home to continue the alternative music.
Is this an April Fool’s prank?
Removing the app from my phone now. There are other stations playing country music. I was stunned when I was listening this morning and the format changed over.
So disappointed. There are plenty of country stations. But no Alternative stations. I had really enjoyed listening to the alternative format. Where can I find another station that does that? Definitely won’t be listening to another country station.
KPNW played the best mix of music ever. Really hate to see it go. Best wishes to John Marty and Marco. Can’t understand why we need another MAGA country hick station.
So where can we find KPNW? There’s already enough country music around here- and Seattle is the home of alternative music!