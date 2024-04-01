‘Hot Ones’ Host To Bring A Dab Of Insight To NAB Show 2024

Sean Evans, the Emmy-nominated host of the viral talk show Hot Ones, is slated to reveal the secrets behind the series’ blazing success at the 2024 NAB Show. Evans will discuss the show’s genesis, key creative decisions, and its expansion into a full-fledged brand complete with merchandise and its own hot sauce line.

Evans’ session, titled “Heating Up the Zeitgeist,” will be held on the Main Stage on Tuesday, April 16.

With its distinctive format of celebrities being interviewed while consuming increasingly spicy wings, “Hot Ones” has amassed more than nine million followers and hundreds of millions of views across more than 300 episodes. The interview series is the flagship show of First We Feast and Complex Media and has become a go-to platform for celebrities like Steph Curry, Jennifer Lawrence, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

NAB Executive Vice President of Events and Managing Director Chris Brown said, “We’re thrilled to have Sean present a playbook for creating intellectual property that’s a hit. That’s something content creators strive to do – craft a product that resonates with audiences, cut through the noise, leave a lasting impression and, ultimately, becomes part of pop culture.”

Other Main Stage events include a talk with actor and philanthropist Jameela Jamil, the presentation of this year’s Crystal Radio Awards, and the induction of DC radio talent Donnie Simpson in the the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame.