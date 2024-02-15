NAB Unveils 2024 Crystal Radio Awards Finalists

The National Association of Broadcasters has revealed the fifty finalists for the 2024 NAB Crystal Radio Awards. The winners will be revealed at the We Are Broadcasters ceremony scheduled on the Main Stage at the NAB Show on April 16 in Las Vegas.

The awards have celebrated stations that exemplify the core pillar of radio’s commitment to community service since 1987.

This year’s show will also mark a special celebration of Hubbard Broadcasting Minneapolis’ KSTP, which will be honored with the Crystal Heritage Award. To receive this honor, a station must have won five Crystal Radio Awards in its history. KSTP is only the twelfth station to earn this special recognition.

A selection committee comprising broadcast industry professionals, community service organizations, and public relations experts will determine ten Crystal Radio Award winners from the list of finalists, spotlighting their unparalleled dedication to serving their communities.

This year’s NAB Crystal Radio Awards finalists are:

KBHP Bemidji, MN

KCLR Columbia, MO

KFI-AM Los Angeles, CA

KGLK Houston, TX

KIRO Seattle-Tacoma, WA

KKBQ Houston, TX

KLTY Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

KMVP Phoenix, AZ

KNDE College Station, TX

KOIT San Francisco, CA

KPNW Seattle-Tacoma, WA

KQMV Seattle-Tacoma, WA

KRAV Tulsa, OK

KRMG Tulsa, OK

KSL Salt Lake City, UT

KTMY Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN

KWEN Tulsa, OK

KXKT Omaha, NE

KYGO Denver, CO

KYW-AM Philadelphia, PA

WBLM Portland, ME

WBZ Boston, MA

WBZZ Pittsburgh, PA

WCFB Orlando, FL

WDAS Philadelphia, PA

WDBR Springfield, IL

WDUV Tampa Bay, FL

WFLC Miami, FL

WHJX Jacksonville, FL

WHKO Dayton, OH

WHPT Tampa Bay, FL

WJJY Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN

WKML Fayetteville, NC

WLBC Muncie, IN

WMAG Greensboro, NC

WMBX West Palm Beach, FL

WMMR Philadelphia, PA

WMUN Muncie, IN

WNIC Detroit, MI

WNRP Pensacola, FL

WOKV Jacksonville, FL

WSB Atlanta, GA

WTAW-AM College Station, TX

WTIB Greenville, NC

WTMX Chicago, IL

WTOP Washington, D.C.

WUBE Cincinnati, OH

WWBX Boston, MA

WYCT Pensacola, FL

WYMG Springfield, IL