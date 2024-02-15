Katz: Radio Keeps Super Bowl Ads Fresh In Consumers Minds

Super Bowl LVIII marked a historic moment for the NFL as the most-watched event in the sport’s history. CBS Sports reported more than 123 million viewers. Whether you attribute that to Taylor Swift, the matchup, or the ads – radio played a major role in the hype.

Katz Media Group surveyed more than 500 listeners after the game and found that AM/FM radio played a pivotal role in continuing the conversation about the Super Bowl. In the immediate aftermath of the Super Bowl, 70% of radio listeners engaged in game-related discussions during their regular listening sessions, with men leading at 77%.

Radio’s ability to connect with consumers outside the home, particularly in cars where 70% of listeners reported tuning into Super Bowl talks, underscores its effectiveness in broadening the scope of television events. Music stations led in conversations among women and sports stations were the primary venue for men, followed by news and music formats.

Taylor Swift’s presence at the Super Bowl generated significant buzz, rivaling discussions about MVP Patrick Mahomes, indicating the event’s appeal beyond just sports enthusiasts. 40% of listeners recalled radio discussions about Super Bowl commercials, emphasizing radio’s role in sustaining brand visibility and reaching audiences who may have missed the initial broadcast of ads.

These findings back up comments NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made in December, saying radio, both over the air and streaming, is a crucial nationwide platform for the NFL, especially in reaching diverse fan bases across the US.

The Super Bowl’s blend of sports, music, and pop culture content, as captured and extended by radio, demonstrates AM/FM’s strategic importance in amplifying event impacts, fostering brand conversations, and expanding audience reach beyond the limitations of television.