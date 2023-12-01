NFL’s Goodell Praises Radio’s Reach And Audience Diversity

The National Football League and Westwood One discussed the strength and reach of radio, particularly in sports, during a “Power of Partnership” discussion from the NFL headquarters in New York City on Thursday. The event, hosted by Westwood One Play-by-Play Announcer Ian Eagle, featured NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Westwood One President Suzanne Grimes. This conversation celebrated the significance of audio in the NFL’s ecosystem and sports play-by-play.

During the discussion, Goodell highlighted radio, both over the air and streaming, as a crucial nationwide platform for the NFL, especially in reaching diverse fan bases across the US. Grimes elaborated on that reach, given Westwood One’s 56 million unique listeners and numerous distribution platforms.

The NFL broadcasts for free on more than 500 local terrestrial radio stations, their digital streams, and the NFL App, which also now offers Dynamic Ad Insertion for advertisers. Eagle shared insights on the effectiveness of connecting with NFL fans through live game broadcasts and integrating advertiser messages seamlessly into the commentary.

The 2023 season marks Westwood One’s 37th year as the NFL’s network radio partner, marking its 51st Super Bowl broadcast in February.