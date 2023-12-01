Wedel: NAB Should Lead ‘Industry-Wide Effort’ Fighting Fake News

During a Senate AI Insight Forum on Wednesday, NAB President Curtis LeGeyt emphasized the increasing role of local radio as a reliable news source amidst the rise of misinformation from artificial intelligence. LeGeyt highlighted the challenges posed by AI systems unlawfully using broadcasters’ copyrighted content, which jeopardizes the funding for local journalism. He also pointed out the difficulty in distinguishing between legitimate broadcast content and that generated by AI, especially as AI technologies increasingly manipulate information.

Given the importance and growing ubiquity of AI in media, Radio Ink asked Wedel Software CEO Raoul Wedel to weigh in from a tech perspective on Capitol Hill’s movements and LeGeyt’s strong stance.

“The rise of generative AI and fake news has brought significant challenges for local radio stations, making it crucial for the industry to collaborate and address these issues. I would favor that the National Association of Broadcasters should lead an industry-wide effort to combat fake news and protect the reputation of local stations.

Local stations are already facing financial constraints, and the need to invest more resources into verifying news stories and content will only add to their burdens. A decline in trust and listenership due to the proliferation of fake news could further affect their bottom line.

To overcome these challenges, local stations will need to adapt by hiring staff with specialized skills to identify and debunk fake news, investing in training existing staff, and collaborating with other organizations such as news agencies, fact-checking organizations, and technology companies. This collaboration could involve sharing resources, expertise, and best practices to ensure accurate and reliable information reaches their audiences.

Adjusting newsroom workflows will also be essential to accommodate the additional fact-checking and verification processes. Local stations may need to implement new editorial guidelines, update newsroom technologies, and reorganize teams to ensure the efficient and accurate dissemination of news.

Furthermore, advocating for changes to the DMCA to exclude fake news and AI-generated content can help protect copyright holders and create a more equitable and transparent system. Local stations may also need to prepare for potential legal challenges related to copyright infringement, defamation, or other issues arising from the spread of fake news and AI-generated content.

By working together under the leadership of NAB, local stations can better adapt to the evolving media landscape and continue to serve their communities with accurate and reliable news and information. Ensuring that truth and transparency for the American people prevail is the ultimate goal in the face of generative AI and fake news.”