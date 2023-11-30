LeGeyt Champions Local News As Capitol Hill Questions AI

“As misinformation and disinformation thrive online, local television and radio stations have become an even more critical source of trusted news for Americans,” stated NAB President Curtis LeGeyt during a Senate AI Insight Forum on Wednesday. The forum was convened to discuss transparency and copyright issues surrounding artificial intelligence in media, in order to safely harness the technology.

LeGeyt expressed concerns about AI systems using broadcasters’ copyrighted content without authorization or compensation, impacting the reinvestment in local journalism. He stressed the importance of distinguishing between legitimate and AI-generated content, particularly as AI technology manipulates information, posing a significant problem while balancing First Amendment rights.

“The proliferation of easy-to-use AI tools and lack of legal guardrails are creating a perfect misinformation storm. Nearly 70% of Americans report coming across fake news on social media,” LeGeyt said, highlighting the increasing investment by broadcasters in fact-checking teams to counter misinformation and the challenge of identifying legitimate broadcast content amidst AI-generated misinformation.

The NAB leader took the opportunity to praise long-form audio in providing a safe harbor from misinformation, citing Audacy’s Looped In: Chicago and iHeartMedia’s Philadelphia Community Podcast.

LeGeyt concluded by highlighting the critical juncture America faces regarding the trust and authenticity of journalism. He acknowledged the forum’s importance in discussing how to harness AI’s power while ensuring truth and transparency for the American people.