iHeart CCO Crunches the Numbers Behind ‘Guaranteed Human’

iHeartMedia’s most recent AudioCon consumer research produced a number that, according to Chief Creative Officer Rahul Sabnis, the company couldn’t sit on: even as 70% already use AI in some form, 90% of consumers still want their media from a real human.

That finding arrived before instinct did in the chain of reasoning that produced the company’s “Guaranteed Human” pledge.

Sabnis laid out that reasoning in a recent appearance on Ad Infinitum with host and Oxford Road Executive Creative Director Stew Redwine, covering the pledge’s scope, the creative failures he sees repeated across podcast advertising, and where he thinks the audio industry is headed on AI.

The pledge, he says, commits iHeart to two standards: music played on its stations will always have a human behind it, and on-air hosts will never be replicated through synthetic voice, targeting wholesale replacement and undisclosed substitution. Sabnis acknowledged that talent responses to cloning technology range widely, and he didn’t pretend iHeart has mapped every edge case. What the company claimed, he stated, was a declared value rather than a technical rule, at a moment when most large media organizations are hedging.

The AudioCon data gave that declaration a foundation. Sabnis said he believes the 90% figure has risen since the survey was fielded last September, and connected it to a structural feature of audio consumption: while 60 to 70% of video content is consumed in clips under 60 seconds, that same amount of audio listening happens in sessions of 30 minutes or longer. “If you’re gonna trust something, what are you gonna trust? The one you spend more time with.”

That same logic applies to how radio stations should think about the advertising they produce and air. In the last half of the podcast, Sabnis offered several principles across the conversation that translate directly to the craft.

Establish what you’re selling in the first five seconds. A spot that loses the listener before the product is clear has already failed, and the more a spot tries to communicate, the less any of it lands. Sabnis described overloaded copy as 10 pounds of information in a five-pound bag: the listener follows the first thread, gets handed a second, then a third, and exits remembering nothing.

The most effective spots Sabnis evaluated were the ones where personality carried the entire read without product information fighting it for space. When a host’s voice is trusted by an audience, that trust is the creative. Writing that competes with it wastes the asset the station already owns.

Lastly, test recall, not reaction. Sabnis’s standard is simple: change the subject, wait 10 seconds, then ask what the ad was for. If the answer isn’t immediate, the copy hasn’t done its job. Positive listener response in the moment is not the same as retention.

The through line connecting the pledge, the data, and the creative argument was a single claim Sabnis returned to more than once: broadcast radio is the last non-algorithmically fed mass medium, and that structural fact is undervalued by the industry, making the case for its own survival. “We can choose to do a lot of bad things in this world,” he said. “We chose to do what we think is the better version.”