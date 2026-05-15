Radio Road Trip: Is the Industry Ready for the Journey to 2030?

What does radio need to do right now to best position itself for 2030? The closing session at the Hispanic Radio Conference isn’t framing that as a hypothetical. The urgency is real, and the answers will require innovation and collaboration in equal measure.

“The Road Ahead” brings together syndicated star Dana Cortez, Spanish Broadcasting System KRZZ and KLAX Program Director Elena Jovel, and MediaCo New York, Denver, and Chicago VP/GM Maire Mason to cover raising the next generation of multi-platform audio, revenue models, data, AI, and talent, all without losing the cultural authenticity that defines the format.

Futuri President of Enterprise Partnerships Erin Callaghan will moderate. “Technology and AI are moving so quickly, and it’s important to understand how that’s shaping our future. At the same time, we must embrace our unique qualities that differentiate our brands and personalities — the very human elements that AI can’t replicate or replace.”

To make sure you’re there for an invaluable two days, secure your seat for Hispanic Radio Conference 2026 RIGHT NOW.

This year’s conference, taking place May 27–28 at the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort, brings the industry together under one roof for two days of high-impact sessions, networking, and the prestigious Medallas de Cortez awards ceremony.

Speakers and panelists include:

PQ Media CEO and Founder Patrick Quinn

Bustos Media President John Bustos

Entravision Audio President Eduardo Maytorena

Norsan Media President Edgar Saucedo

MediaCo CEO Albert Rodriguez

Nielsen Audio Managing Director Rich Tunkel

Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth Managing Partner Frank Montero

Entravision SVP/General Manager Angie Balderas

Entravision EVP of Sales Karina Cerda

StreamGuys VP of Technology Eduardo Martinez

Solmart Media Co-Owner/CEO Tomás Martínez

Urban One Head of Spanish Broadcast and VP/GM Claudia De León

MediaCo Holdings SVP/Audio Sales Danny Lowry