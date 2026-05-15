For Women in Radio, Progress Isn’t the Same as Arrival

More women hold leadership roles now than at any point in radio’s history. The conversation has shifted, and progress is real. But progress and arrival at a goal are far from the same thing. The women who know this best are the ones in the rooms, fighting for the ones still waiting to get in.

In our upcoming June issue, Radio Ink asked the Most Influential Women in Radio how the industry can better foster a culture that supports and elevates women.

What they offered wasn’t an easy checklist; it’s a necessary conversation.

“Companies need to identify women who have the talent to move up in their careers. Match them with mentors. Invest in training for them either internally or externally. NAB has several programs available for women to give them the skills necessary to take that ‘next step’ in their careers. We need to prepare women to assume higher roles BEFORE those roles even become open. We can create our own ‘bench.'”

“This question goes way beyond radio. Promotions made based on performance. Respect at the boardroom table. Respect in general. For opinions. For the contributions. Equal pay for equal work. The American culture as a whole has made some progress in some places. But we’re seeing a slide backward in so many areas. Misogyny, in so many places, is a feature — not a bug. Women also have to stop being silent. I did it in my youth. I was quiet. To get along. I laughed at jokes that weren’t funny. I was silent when I knew the wrong decision was being made. Once I stopped that behavior, my life got better, and my job got bigger.”

“We will know we’ve arrived when the discussion is simply who is best for the job and we aren’t tracking how many women are at each level in the industry.”

Curious about who said what? Radio Ink‘s June magazine, featuring the Most Influential Women in Radio, comes out Monday, June 15. Click HERE to subscribe today.