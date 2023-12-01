Aspen To Indiana: Jim Williams Joins WRBI As Sports Director

After eight years at AlwaysMountainTime’s KSPN-FM and KNFO, Jim Williams is leaving his position covering Colorado high school sports to head east. Williams trades Aspen, Basalt, and Roaring Fork for Batesville, IN, to take the sports director role at Leeson Media’s WRBI.

Williams got his radio start at KSPN in 1994, moving to major roles in Denver’s KOA before returning to the valley in 2016. Beginning December 6, Williams will cover 10 schools and oversee several broadcast teams, a significant expansion from his current scope.

AlwaysMountainTime GM Terry Mathis told The Aspen Times, “Jim is a radio icon in the valley. I would also say that he’s the ultimate professional and he’s particularly passionate about covering sports and doing the play-by-play for high school games. We’re sad to see him go but happy for his new opportunity and we wish him well in his new adventure.”

Williams added, “It’s just been wonderful to be here and a joy to be a part of this community, whether with the schools or not. I just want to thank everyone for making me feel so at home and letting me be a part of the student athletes’ lives. I hope I’ve been able to add to the experience for parents, student athletes. I can’t thank folks enough for the chance to have been here and expand and grow and sharpen my craft.”