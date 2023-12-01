It’s A New Morning For Otis Day In Green Bay Radio

Woodward Community Media has revealed Otis Day will be returning to Green Bay radio on 95.9 KISS FM (WKSZ). Starting December 18th, WKSZ is adding Day as its new weekday morning host, marking his first time back on-air since departing WIXX in March 2022.

Commenting on his return, Day expressed his deep-rooted passion for radio, “Radio is my first love. I’m thrilled to be back, especially on 95.9 KISS FM. I’m looking forward to making Northeast Wisconsin listeners the highlight of our morning show. Their voices and stories are essential to what we do.”

Brand Manager Joe Marroe said, “Day’s dynamic blend of enthusiasm, authenticity, and entertainment aligns perfectly with our vision. His energy is contagious, and we believe he will be a major draw for our audience, enhancing our existing lineup.”

Woodward Radio Group GM Kelly Radandt added, “We’re thrilled to have Otis Day lead the morning show on KISS FM. He embodies our values of teamwork and fun, making him an ideal fit for this engaging, community-focused medium.”

