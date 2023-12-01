John Dickinson Joins Bay Area’s KNBR After A Week Of Cuts

Cumulus Media’s Bay Area sports AM KNBR announced an addition to its team as the station undergoes a sweeping lineup change. KNBR has added John Dickinson to host its Warriors postgame show, Dubs OT, as of November 30. Dickinson makes the move from KNBR’s Audacy-owned rival 95.7 The Game (KGMZ).

He will also host a Saturday Warriors-themed show titled Just Dubs.

Dubs OT airs after every Golden State Warriors game and will be available on YouTube and Twitch, even when Giants or 49ers games are broadcast on KNBR. Dickinson, a voice in Bay Area sports radio since 2011, will also take on the role of Warriors Insider, contributing content covering the Warriors, 49ers, and Giants.

Dickinson’s hiring comes immediately following heavy layoffs at KNBR, including morning show co-host Paul McCaffrey and evening host F.P. Santangelo. Additionally, former program director Lee Hammer and several digital staff members were also announced to be leaving the station.