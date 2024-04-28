Paul Keenan To Leave Bauer Group COO Role At End Of Q3

The UK’s Bauer Media Group Chief Operating Officer Paul Keenan will be leaving the company after sixteen years, the broadcaster announced on April 26. Keenan will step down on September 30 but will continue to collaborate with Bauer as an advisor.

Keenan joined Bauer in 2008 and has been a pivotal figure in overseeing the UK consumer businesses and the company’s radio operations. His three-year tenure on the Executive Board as COO has seen significant developments within the company.

This announcement follows the departure of several key personnel earlier this year, including CFO Anna Sedgley, Director of Music Pete Black, and last year’s exits of Group Managing Director Dee Ford, and Chief Strategic Partnerships & Events Officer Steve Parkinson.

Bauer Media operates radio stations across the UK, Ireland, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Norway.

Bauer Media Group CEO and Owner Yvonne Bauer said, “Paul is an immensely talented, entrepreneurial, and driven member of our team. He has been integral to the transformation of our business and ongoing success, and I am looking forward to continuing our work together on new projects and initiatives in the future. His vision and ambition for the expansion of our radio business has changed Bauer for good.”

Keenan commented, “I have been preparing for this for a while; my shift in focus will enable me to continue working with Bauer while also pursuing other interests. I am hugely excited by this change in direction and the opportunities it brings.”