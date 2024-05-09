Buffalo Bills Radio Voice John Murphy To Step Away After 35 Years

“Voice of the Buffalo Bills” John Murphy, who has spent the last 19 years as the team’s radio play-by-play announcer, has announced his exit from the booth. Murphy previously spent 16 years as the Bills’ color analyst, first getting involved with the team in 1984.

While he is stepping back from the play-by-play duties, he remains open to contributing to gameday broadcasts in a new role.

Murphy was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Association’s Hall of Fame in 2019 and received the Dick Gallagher Legacy Award in 2022 for his contributions to the Buffalo community. He also co-authored the book, If These Walls Could Talk: Buffalo Bills, providing fans with an inside look at the team’s history.

In recent seasons, Murphy has taken breaks due to his health after suffering a stroke near the end of the 2022 season. Broadcaster Chris Brown had filled in for Murphy on the Buffalo Bills radio network during those absences.

Murphy expressed a heartfelt readiness to begin a new chapter in his life, emphasizing the deep bonds he has formed over the years. “I’ll miss it a great deal,” he said. “I’ll miss the people more than anything.” He revealed that the decision to step away was made jointly with his wife, Mary, and that he feels at peace with this choice.

Bills owner Terry Pegula praised Murphy’s passion and longstanding dedication, saying, “John’s love and enthusiasm for the Bills and Western New York has been evident for the past 30-plus years in the booth. We will all miss his great calls and passion as the play-by-play announcer. We continue to wish he and his family all the best during his recovery and we hope that he can remain a part of our organization in the future.”

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said, “Murph, congratulations on a tremendous career. It’s been such an honor to serve with you. You’re one of the best to ever do it.”

General Manager Brandon Beane added, “You’ll always be a Buffalo legend and big in the community and big with the Buffalo Bills.”