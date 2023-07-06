Buffalo Bills Radio Keeps Brown As Murphy Recovers

NFL broadcaster Chris Brown will continue to fill in for John Murphy on the Buffalo Bills radio network at the start of the 2023 season. This announcement comes as Murphy, a Buffalo Broadcasting Hall of Famer, continues to recover from a stroke he suffered near the end of last season.

Murphy has been the Buffalo Bills’ radio voice since 2004, and Brown stepped in to handle play-by-play for the last regular season game of the year as well as the Bills’ playoff run. Games originate from flagship station WGR-AM, which is owned by Audacy. Brown will start by calling The Bills’ preseason opener on August 12, with the regular season opener set for September 11.

In a Thursday press release, the Bills organization said, “We continue to wish John and the Murphy family the best in his recovery.”

Brown tweeted, “Honored and privileged to call Bills games again while Murph continues his recovery.”