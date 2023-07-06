Woodward Radio Drive Combats Hunger In Appleton

Woodward Radio Group partnered with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin to host the 5th annual Combat Hunger event, aimed at supporting veterans facing hunger in the Fox Valley. The event, held at an Appleton grocery store, featured a live, 12-hour broadcast on June 29 from Woodward’s six stations.

Community members donated food and money to support the military branch of their choice, with the Army receiving the highest number of donations. All food donations and gift cards collected during Combat Hunger were given to the Wisconsin Veterans Village Association, an organization based in Appleton that provides affordable housing and support services to veterans.

The funds raised through cash and online donations were split equally between Veterans Village and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, with the aim of assisting veterans with medical needs, job training, education, and addressing homelessness.

“Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin cannot express enough gratitude to the men and women who risked their lives to serve our country,” said Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin President Patti Habeck. “We are extremely grateful to work alongside Woodward Radio Group to make sure veterans in the Fox Valley don’t have to worry about where their next meal is coming from.”

“Once again, I am so proud of our employee-owners, audiences, and communities for supporting Feeding America, and specifically, our veterans,” said Woodward Radio Group GM Kelly Radandt.