TikTok Launches Low-Cost Music Streaming App

While it’s not a surprise after parent company ByteDance filed for a trademark on “TikTok Music,” TikTok is making waves in the streaming audio world by launching a subscription-only music streaming service in Brazil and Indonesia. The service allows users to sync their existing accounts, listen to, download, and share songs.

TikTok Music features catalogs from all three major record companies, Universal, Warner, and Sony, and includes various features such as personalized music recommendations, real-time lyrics, collaborative playlists, and a music identification function similar to Shazam. Users can also download songs for offline listening and engage with social features like comments and connecting with other music lovers.

Subscription pricing starts at $3.49 a month in Brazil and $3.25 for iOS users in Indonesia, which is substantially lower than Spotify and Apple plans. The service does not offer a free membership option but provides a one-month free trial.

TikTok has not announced plans to launch the streaming service in the United States yet. The short-form social media platform has been a major player in music discovery and distribution since its launch, especially with Gen Z.

“We are pleased to introduce…a new kind of service that combines the power of music discovery on TikTok with a best-in-class streaming service,” said TikTok’s global head of Music Business Development Ole Obermann. “We are excited about the opportunities TikTok Music presents for both music fans and artists, and the great potential it has for driving significant value to the music industry.”