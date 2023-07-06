BNM Summit Adds Duo of Radio Execs For Keynote

The inaugural Barrett News Media Summit taking place this September in Nashville has added another powerful pair from radio for a keynote conversation.

Hubbard Radio CEO Ginny Morris and Premiere Networks President Julie Talbott will join Barrett Media President Jason Barrett in discussing topics including the state of the news/talk format, the advertising climate, podcasting and social media opportunities and challenges, managing misinformation in an election year, and the rise of artificial intelligence.

The Barrett News Media Summit, taking place on September 13 and 14 at Vanderbilt University, is an exclusive event for news/talk media professionals seeking to gain new insights and foster relationships within the industry.

“I am honored to have Ginny and Julie joining us for what should be an exceptional conversation in Nashville” shared Barrett Media President Jason Barrett. “These two impressive leaders have a front-row seat to every opportunity and challenge facing our industry. Learning how they view the current landscape, what must be done to grow, and understanding how they approach and execute their businesses is important information that benefits everyone in the room. I’m grateful that they’re making the time to share their wisdom with the industry.”