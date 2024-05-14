Preserving Radio’s Ties That Bind

(By Buzz Knight) In the tapestry of life, support acts as the invisible thread that weaves connections, strengthens bonds, and fosters growth. I continue to be blessed with support from so many of you that I know and by strangers I don’t.

Whether it’s offering a helping hand, lending an empathetic ear, or providing encouragement, supporting others is not just an act of kindness – it’s a transformative force that benefits the giver and the receiver in profound ways.

Upon announcing that my podcast had a momentous moment this past week, the support was so gratifying. The podcast space exudes this trait of having many supportive folks all urging each other on.

This has always been a core tenet of radio, and we can’t allow it to disappear.

It’s a tough time for the industry, with more RIFs affecting all departments. There is so much to be gained by supporting friends, colleagues, competitors, and people you know and don’t, in any way that you can.

If you see someone who has lost a gig, reach out and offer them a solid ear to lean on. Give them encouragement and energy at a time when they appear drained and at a loss. Brainstorm with them about potential directions they can take their career. Give them reality-based support that remains hopeful.

Stay with them, not only at the moment of job separation but for the long haul.

If you see someone in the business who is doing interesting work, compliment them, and engage in their path to success. See what you can learn from them while also supporting them. Additionally, amplify their great work by telling others.

All boats rise when good work is shared in a community.

Support is the cornerstone of meaningful relationships. When we support others, we demonstrate care, empathy, and understanding, thereby deepening our connections with them.

Whether it’s a friend going through a rough patch, a colleague tackling a challenging project, or a family member pursuing their dreams, offering support creates a sense of solidarity and trust. These bonds form the foundation of strong and lasting relationships, enriching our lives with companionship, love, and shared experiences.

By embracing a culture of support and solidarity, we create a more compassionate, empathetic, and interconnected world where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

