NAB, RAB Join The Ad Council’s New Trade Advisory Committee

The Ad Council is collaborating with organizations working for the continued success of traditional and new media to enhance its mission of addressing critical social issues with the formation of the non-profit’s first-ever Trade Association Advisory Committee.

Historically, the Ad Council has successfully mobilized trade associations to address issues like child car safety and COVID-19 vaccine education, demonstrating the power of unified industry efforts.

Members of the TAAC include NAB SVP of Public Affairs Jennifer Jose, RAB SVP of Business Development Tammy Greenberg, and IAB SVP of Marketing & Communications Carryl Pierre-Drews, along with representatives from the Television Advertising Bureau, Digital Place Based Advertising Association, Association of National Advertisers, and several others.

They will first focus on supporting the Love, Your Mind campaign during Mental Health Awareness Month, aiming to extend mental health resources. The RAB has fostered an additional partnership with The Ad Council to launch a new initiative enabling advertisers to sponsor public service announcements, starting May 22.

Ad Council President and CEO Lisa Sherman commented, “Our incredible partners at the industry trade associations have been invaluable in helping to create lasting social change and we are thrilled to deepen these relationships with a shared commitment to moving the needle on America’s most pressing issues.”

Trade Association Advisory Committee Chair Jeff Jan commented, “Our collaboration with these esteemed trade groups is vital, strengthening our position in supporting societal issues through the power of our platforms. Being appointed as Chair of the Ad Council’s Trade Association Advisory Committee is both an honor and a testament to our dedication at OAAA and within the industry at large.”