RAB and Ad Council Unite For Sponsorable Radio PSAs

The Radio Advertising Bureau is launching a fresh initiative with the Ad Council that will allow advertisers to sponsor public service announcements. Starting May 22, the Ad Council will offer sponsorable, broadcast-ready PSAs, tailor-made for specific communities.

The program kicks off with a focus on Mental Health Awareness Month, featuring sponsorable content from the “Love, Your Mind” campaign developed by Huntsman Mental Health Institute and the Ad Council.

The campaign’s creative work, developed by Audio Milkshake’s Tony Mennuto and originally crafted by FCB, encourages audiences to pay attention to their mental health and directs them to free resources at LoveYourMindToday.org.

The provided toolkit for radio station sellers includes a variety of creative assets such as 30 and 60-second radio commercials in both English and Spanish, short-form spots, copy for host-read ads, and digital assets. These materials are designed to make it easy for stations to integrate these messages into their programming, enhancing both their value to advertisers and their community impact.

RAB President Mike Hulvey stated, “It is our vision that this new local and advertiser-friendly approach will become the standard for purpose-based initiatives in partnership with the Ad Council. We’re equally honored to kick off this important work during Mental Health Awareness Month.”

Ad Council Chief Media Officer DJ Perera said, “This new partnership with RAB marks an innovative extension of their longtime support of the Ad Council. We’re grateful to RAB and radio broadcasters across the country for their ongoing commitment to using the power of advertising, media, and technology to advance the most important issues facing our country.”