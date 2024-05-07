‘Slacker and Steve’ To Split After 18 Years On-Air In Denver

After nearly two decades of broadcasting together, Denver afternoon radio duo Slacker and Steve are splitting up. The announcement came as a surprise to fans when Steve revealed on Monday that he would be leaving the show on Audacy’s Alice 105.9 (KALC).

Steve shared with listeners that recent developments behind the scenes led to a mutual decision for him to leave, signaling the end of their 18-year run on Friday, May 10.

“Things have happened in the last week or so, the Slacker and Steve show as we’ve known these past 18 years is about to change,” Steve explained on-air. He emphasized that this was not a prank and acknowledged the often transient nature of the radio industry.

Slacker, reflecting on their time together, noted that Steve deserved a proper send-off, describing it as a “victory lap” for his long tenure and significant contributions to the show.

“This sucks, this is awful,” Slacker expressed, but Steve expressed his gratitude to station management, and how they were, “Nice enough to say ‘Hey, 18 years together, you and Slacker. So, you have to get a chance to say goodbye to everyone, clients, listeners, everybody.”

Audacy has yet to reveal a new host or any future plans for the time slot.