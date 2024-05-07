Walter Sterling Takes Local Late-Nights At Philadelphia’s WPHT

Walter Sterling, known for his nationally syndicated program Sterling on Sunday, will now connect with the Delaware Valley five nights a week. Audacy is introducing Walter Sterling at Night on Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT (WPHT-AM).

Before joining WPHT, Sterling, known off-air as Walter Sabo, worked at SiriusXM, where he contributed to creating talk programs and music channels. He also held executive positions at ABC Radio Networks and NBC-owned stations.

The non-syndicated, late-night, local show starts May 13.

Audacy Philadelphia Market Manager David Yadgaroff said, “Walter has demonstrated the importance of the late-night talk radio with his Sunday night nationally syndicated program and has welcomed his listeners, who he refers to as ‘friends on the radio,’ to unpack their day-to-day lives.”

Walter Sterling stated, “Late-night radio is golden media time for a live program. It’s a one-on-one stage for lighter conversations, serving as morning drive for late-shift doctors, nurses, bus drivers, hotel managers, security staff and more. Thank you, David Yadgaroff, Greg Stocker, Jeff Sottolano and the incredible programming and engineering teams at Audacy. Over the years, I’ve made strong connections with Talk Radio 1210 WPHT listeners and look forward to building them as I join weeknights!”