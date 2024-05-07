Vivek Ramaswamy Brings Podcast To SiriusXM’s Patriot Channel

SiriusXM has announced the acquisition of TRUTH with Vivek Ramaswamy for the satellite broadcaster’s Conservative Talk Patriot channel starting May 11. The weekly program will also be accessible on major podcast platforms and through the SiriusXM app.

Hosted by entrepreneur and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, the podcast aims to offer more than the usual conservative rhetoric. Each week, TRUTH with Vivek Ramaswamy promises to delve into significant news stories and provide insightful discussions that challenge conventional viewpoints, particularly focusing on the 2024 election cycle.

Originally known as The Vivek Show, the podcast has been around since April 2023.

In addition to TRUTH, Ramaswamy’s contract will see him engage with listeners through SiriusXM town halls and special broadcasts.

After announcing his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 during a February 2023 appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Ramaswamy ended his presidential campaign following the 2024 Iowa caucuses and endorsed Donald Trump.

Ramaswamy commented, “The establishment has systematically lied to us. The list goes on and on. If you want the standard conservative talking points railing against Biden, this podcast isn’t for you. But if you want to drive a truck through the Overton Window and challenge your preconceived notions, then get ready for conversations you won’t find anywhere else.”