Megan Tackett Takes Over ‘Morning Edition’ On Aspen Public Radio

Colorado’s Aspen Public Radio is undergoing a lineup change as Eleanor Bennett, the local host of Morning Edition, is set to depart. Stepping into Bennett’s role is award-winning journalist and former editor of the Aspen Daily News, Megan Tackett.

Tackett has also been instrumental in launching el Sol del Valle, the valley’s weekly Spanish-language newspaper, a project supported by APR and other local newsrooms. Her tenure as host will begin on Monday, May 13. Bennett, who has worked with APR for nearly four years, will have her final broadcast on Friday, May 10.

APR News Director Kelsey Brunner said, “Eleanor’s departure is a great loss to the station. She comes with a lifetime of knowledge of the Roaring Fork Valley, with so many deep connections throughout our community, and has been the voice of local Morning Edition programming for years.”

Bennett expressed, “It’s been an incredibly rewarding experience to be a reporter in the community I grew up in, and I’m excited to pass the Morning Edition torch to a local journalist who cares so deeply about this place.”

Brunner continued, “Although we will really miss Eleanor, we’re also so excited to be bringing on another long-time local as Morning Edition host in her stead. Megan joins us after an extensive history covering Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley and we couldn’t be happier that she’s joining our team.”

Tackett added, “I am thrilled to join the Aspen Public Radio team as the host of Morning Edition, and I’m especially excited to be working alongside such a remarkably talented group of journalists.”

Aspen Public Radio broadcasts on 91.5 KAJX in Aspen and 88.9 KCJX in Carbondale, along with three FM translators. The station serves listeners across the Roaring Fork, Crystal, Colorado, Fryingpan, and Eagle River valleys.