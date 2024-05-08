iHeartMedia, Zimmer Lead 2024 Radio Mercury Awards Finalists

The 2024 Radio Mercury Awards has announced its finalists, featuring 118 outstanding radio and audio spots and campaigns. The Studio at iHeartMedia and Zimmer Communications lead in having the most radio group nods.

In the agency world, Arnold Worldwide and Highdive have the most spots vying for awards.

This year’s entered ads represent a wide variety of business sectors, from automotive to healthcare and telecommunications, showcasing the broad appeal and creativity within the radio advertising industry.

The panel for the final round of judging includes notable agency figures such as MEL Executive Creative Director Danny Alvarez, Creyentes Group Creative Director Marina Cuesta, BBH USA SVP, and Group Creative Director Alan Wilson, among others.

Radio Mercury Awards Chief Judge Mitch Bennett commented, “I’ve been a part of the Radio Mercury Awards as an entrant and a judge, and it’s always been an honor, but to be the chief judge and lead the jury to award the best of the best has been amazing.”

RAB President and CEO Mike Hulvey said, “Being in the room where it happens for the first time was incredible. Hearing the passion and esteem the jury had for radio and audio was exciting, and I look forward to honoring the finalists and awarding the winners at this year’s event.”

O’Reilly Auto Parts, known for one of the most iconic jingles in radio, will also be honored as the 2024 Radio Marketer of the Year. The award ceremony will be held on June 6 at Sony Hall in New York City.

A complete list of 2024 Radio Mercury Awards finalists – with playable spots – is available on the Radio Mercury Awards website.

Broadcast Radio Campaign: Agency, Production Company or Advertiser

Particular

Progressive Insurance

Arnold Worldwide

Renter’s MVP

Progressive Insurance

Arnold Worldwide

Calling All Truckers

Motel 6

Barkley

Inflation Blues

Westerra Credit Union

Cactus

“Replaced” Radio Campaign

Liberty Mutual

Copper Giants

Best Clean, Pants Down

DUDE Wipes

Curiosity

Danny’s Ideas

Jersey Mikes

Highdive

Play It Safe Out There

Airheads

Highdive

Playable Radio

The Ohio Lottery Commission

Marcus Thomas LLC

Chain Restaurant, BBQ Smoker, Motorcycle

Sport Clips

Preacher

The Place to Find a Place

Apartments.com

RPA

KitchenAid Espresso Collection

KitchenAid

Whirlpool Corporation

The Global Calming Crisis

The CLEO Institute

Zubi Advertising

The Undercover Names

The CLEO Institute

Zubi Advertising

Broadcast Radio Campaign: Radio Station or Group

Claritin 30 Doctor, Claritin Morning Person, Claritin Smelling Flowers

Claritin

Audacy Studios

Refresh Computers-Richard-Walter-Barbara-Nancy

Refresh Computers

Cox Media Group

Pantry fight, Closet Fight and Garage Fight

Artisan Custom Closets

Dickey Broadcasting Company

Pass The Joint campaign

The Joint

Hubbard Radio

Jim Bob Jen

Roswell Tire and Appliance

Seven Mountains Media, LLC

Kevin the Dumpster Genie

Green Leaf recycling

Seven Mountains Media, LLC

Four Percent Campaign (Pepperoni, Legroom, Waiting)

Bluevine

The Studio at iHeartMedia

That’s Covered (Food Poisoning, Lawsuit, Missed Flight)

Goose Insurance

The Studio at iHeartMedia

When You Really Need a Win (Bangs, Nuts, Bus, Oatmilk)

Chumba Casino

The Studio at iHeartMedia

Buzz Connection

Steve’s Pest Control

Zimmer Communications

Epic Bug Rap Battles

Steve’s Pest Control

Zimmer Communications

Broadcast Radio Single Promotional Spot: Radio Station or Group

Liv 105 Sign On Promo

KITS FM

Audacy Studios

Up North, You Betcha

Cumulus/KQRS/Cragun’s Resort

CUMULUS MEDIA

Monster Cash, Joetown 107.5 codeword contest promo

Eagle Communications, Inc

Eagle Communications, Inc

Reminiscing about Driver Nation Lager Promo

The Drive Radio Station

Hubbard Radio Chicago

St. Angus Day Promo

The Drive Radio Station

Hubbard Radio Chicago

The Bears of Our Lives Promo

The Drive Radio Station

Hubbard Radio Chicago

Touchdown Flyaways

Townsquare Media of El Paso

Townsquare Media of El Paso