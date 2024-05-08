iHeartMedia, Zimmer Lead 2024 Radio Mercury Awards Finalists

The 2024 Radio Mercury Awards has announced its finalists, featuring 118 outstanding radio and audio spots and campaigns. The Studio at iHeartMedia and Zimmer Communications lead in having the most radio group nods.
In the agency world, Arnold Worldwide and Highdive have the most spots vying for awards.
This year’s entered ads represent a wide variety of business sectors, from automotive to healthcare and telecommunications, showcasing the broad appeal and creativity within the radio advertising industry.
The panel for the final round of judging includes notable agency figures such as MEL Executive Creative Director Danny Alvarez, Creyentes Group Creative Director Marina Cuesta, BBH USA SVP, and Group Creative Director Alan Wilson, among others.
Radio Mercury Awards Chief Judge Mitch Bennett commented, “I’ve been a part of the Radio Mercury Awards as an entrant and a judge, and it’s always been an honor, but to be the chief judge and lead the jury to award the best of the best has been amazing.”
RAB President and CEO Mike Hulvey said, “Being in the room where it happens for the first time was incredible. Hearing the passion and esteem the jury had for radio and audio was exciting, and I look forward to honoring the finalists and awarding the winners at this year’s event.”
O’Reilly Auto Parts, known for one of the most iconic jingles in radio, will also be honored as the 2024 Radio Marketer of the Year. The award ceremony will be held on June 6 at Sony Hall in New York City.
A complete list of 2024 Radio Mercury Awards finalists – with playable spots – is available on the Radio Mercury Awards website.
Broadcast Radio Campaign: Agency, Production Company or Advertiser
Particular
Progressive Insurance
Arnold Worldwide
Renter’s MVP
Progressive Insurance
Arnold Worldwide
Calling All Truckers
Motel 6
Barkley
Inflation Blues
Westerra Credit Union
Cactus
“Replaced” Radio Campaign
Liberty Mutual
Copper Giants
Best Clean, Pants Down
DUDE Wipes
Curiosity
Danny’s Ideas
Jersey Mikes
Highdive
Play It Safe Out There
Airheads
Highdive
Playable Radio
The Ohio Lottery Commission
Marcus Thomas LLC
Chain Restaurant, BBQ Smoker, Motorcycle
Sport Clips
Preacher
The Place to Find a Place
Apartments.com
RPA
KitchenAid Espresso Collection
KitchenAid
Whirlpool Corporation
The Global Calming Crisis
The CLEO Institute
Zubi Advertising
The Undercover Names
The CLEO Institute
Zubi Advertising
Broadcast Radio Campaign: Radio Station or Group
Claritin 30 Doctor, Claritin Morning Person, Claritin Smelling Flowers
Claritin
Audacy Studios
Refresh Computers-Richard-Walter-Barbara-Nancy
Refresh Computers
Cox Media Group
Pantry fight, Closet Fight and Garage Fight
Artisan Custom Closets
Dickey Broadcasting Company
Pass The Joint campaign
The Joint
Hubbard Radio
Jim Bob Jen
Roswell Tire and Appliance
Seven Mountains Media, LLC
Kevin the Dumpster Genie
Green Leaf recycling
Seven Mountains Media, LLC
Four Percent Campaign (Pepperoni, Legroom, Waiting)
Bluevine
The Studio at iHeartMedia
That’s Covered (Food Poisoning, Lawsuit, Missed Flight)
Goose Insurance
The Studio at iHeartMedia
When You Really Need a Win (Bangs, Nuts, Bus, Oatmilk)
Chumba Casino
The Studio at iHeartMedia
Buzz Connection
Steve’s Pest Control
Zimmer Communications
Epic Bug Rap Battles
Steve’s Pest Control
Zimmer Communications
Broadcast Radio Single Promotional Spot: Radio Station or Group
Liv 105 Sign On Promo
KITS FM
Audacy Studios
Up North, You Betcha
Cumulus/KQRS/Cragun’s Resort
CUMULUS MEDIA
Monster Cash, Joetown 107.5 codeword contest promo
Eagle Communications, Inc
Eagle Communications, Inc
Reminiscing about Driver Nation Lager Promo
The Drive Radio Station
Hubbard Radio Chicago
St. Angus Day Promo
The Drive Radio Station
Hubbard Radio Chicago
The Bears of Our Lives Promo
The Drive Radio Station
Hubbard Radio Chicago
Touchdown Flyaways
Townsquare Media of El Paso
Townsquare Media of El Paso