O’Reilly Auto Parts Takes Radio Mercury Awards’ Top Brand Honor

They may have created one of the most memorable and famous jingles in radio – now O’Reilly Auto Parts will receive an honor for their contributions to the medium from the Radio Mercury Awards as the 2024 Radio Marketer of the Year.

This award coincides with the 25th anniversary of the debut of the O’Reilly jingle. O’Reilly Auto Parts has successfully utilized radio to enhance its brand identity and connect with consumers, demonstrating the enduring power of sonic branding. The company’s strategic use of radio has been central to its marketing efforts, helping it to engage audiences and drive business growth effectively.

The award presentation will take place at the 2024 Radio Mercury Awards on June 6 at Sony Hall in New York City.

Radio Advertising Bureau President and Radio Creative Fund Chair Mike Hulvey said, “O’Reilly Auto Parts continues to be an incredibly valuable partner to the radio industry. Their ongoing dedication to the use of radio as a lead medium to drive their local business forward is truly a collaborative effort to be celebrated by the entire radio industry.”

O’Reilly VP of Marketing and Advertising Hugo Sanchez said, “Thank you to RAB for recognizing O’Reilly Auto Parts with this incredible award. I’m really proud of our entire marketing team, as well as the more than 90,000 team members across the United States, Mexico and Canada. This award is a testament to the work of all of our team members, who provide excellent customer service each and every day. Our marketing and advertising work, and the jingle, mean nothing without our team members delivering this great service to all of our customers day in and day out.”