Longtime Virginia News Director and Anchor Rob Graham Passes

Saga Communications’ Charlottesville Radio Group is mourning the loss of its former long-time WINA News Director and anchor, Rob Graham. Graham passed away over the weekend during a golf trip with his two older brothers. His was 69.

Born in Iowa, Graham began his radio career at Cornell College in Iowa, transitioning from aspirations in Album-Oriented Rock to a passion for News broadcasting. His early professional steps included brief stints at local stations in Clinton, IA, before making a significant impact at KWPC/KMFH in Muscatine.

Graham moved to Charlottesville in 1981, drawn by familial connections in Richmond where his parents had relocated for his father’s job at Dupont. He joined the Charlottesville Radio Group in 1982 after a meeting with WINA News Director Sarah McConnell. Graham’s illustrious career at WINA spanned 32 years, interrupted only by a brief period when he worked at Martha Jefferson Hospital, before his retirement in November 2016.