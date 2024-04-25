Corinne Baldassano Honored By MIW As 2024 Trailblazer

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio has awarded Corinne Baldassano with the prestigious 2024 MIW Frances Preston Trailblazer honor. Baldassano’s latest role was as SVP of Programming & Marketing at Take On The Day, LLC and The Dr. Laura Program.

The MIW Trailblazer Award, a tribute to former BMI President and CEO Frances Preston, recognizes a woman each year for her influential leadership and role in fostering opportunities for other women in radio.

Baldassano’s career began at WHN Radio in New York City and has included various influential positions such as Music Director at WPLJ, Program Director at KAUM, and leading roles at ABC’s radio networks. Her achievements include directing American Top 40 and holding executive positions at Westwood One and Sony’s SW Networks.

A foundational member of MIW, Baldassano continues to contribute as an advisor.

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff praised Baldassano, stating, “Corinne’s remarkable career firmly establishes her as a Trailblazer. In addition to all she’s accomplished, her selfless devotion to mentoring women and men, and absolute delight in helping them achieve their goals, is the essence of who she is. She is truly a mentor of mentors. We are thrilled to recognize her with our highest award.”

Baldassano said, “I am honored to accept this year’s Trailblazer Award from the MIWs. As I built my career, it was natural for me to offer guidance to others who also wanted to take a similar path. And it’s turned out to be one of the most important and satisfying things I’ve ever done. I’m proud of those I have mentored and I’m humbled to be recognized by an organization committed to fostering the growth of broadcasting’s next generation of women. I’m happy to see my work and theirs come full circle. Thank you!”

The most recent past recipients are Laurie Kahn, Michelle Duke, and Christine Travaglini, with many more key industry names being honored since the award’s inception in 2009.