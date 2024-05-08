Cumulus Albuquerque Trades Beer For Kids’ Books

Cumulus Media Albuquerque, in collaboration with Read to Me! ABQ Network, held its annual Rock and Brew Book Drive throughout April, collecting more than 5,100 children’s books. The seven-station cluster’s collection has been running since 2022.

Listeners were encouraged to donate new or gently used children’s books at participating local breweries, offering a discount on beer as an incentive for each donation. The books gathered will be distributed to children in the Albuquerque area for summer reading by Read to Me! ABQ Network.

Over its 24 years of service, Read to Me! ABQ Network has distributed more than 812,000 books to schools and learning centers, ensuring that families and students who need them most have access to educational resources.

Cumulus Albuquerque Market Manager Jeff Berry commented on the Rock and Brew Book Drive, saying, “We’re excited to partner with the Read to Me! ABQ Network to support this important campaign to get books into the hands of children over the summer when many children don’t have access to books… Every book donated makes a difference in helping support reading outside the classroom for the children in the community.”

Read to Me! ABQ Network Chair Dave Orner added, “The Read to Me! ABQ Network is very grateful to Cumulus Media and its partners for their efforts to provide more than 5,100 children’s books to our summer campaign.”