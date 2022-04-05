Rock, Brew & Books

Cumulus Media Albuquerque has kicked off the ‘Rock and Brew’ reading book drive. The book collection effort runs through Mays 8 and will benefit ‘The Read to Me ABQ Network’.

“We are thrilled to be working with such a great organization, and for the support of JPR Gravel and the participating breweries who have all pitched in,” said Jeff Berry, VP/MM. “The single biggest predictor of high academic achievement is reading to children and making sure there are books in the homes of children across Albuquerque is of paramount importance to Cumulus Media.”

Participants are being asked to bring in a new or gently used children’s book to any participating brewery and they’ll offer a $1 off per book donated.