More O’Reilly On Key Networks

Key Networks will offer Bill O’Reilly’s “No Spin News” one-hour weeknight program. Key Networks already syndicates O’Reilly’s radio shows “The O’Reilly Update,” “The O’Reilly Update –Morning Edition,” and “The O’Reilly Update – Weekend Edition.”

The one-hour show has been airing weekdays from 9:00pm-10:00pm on 77 WABC in New York for over a year as “Common Sense with Bill O’Reilly”.

“The incredible success of our nightly news analysis hour on WABC took me by surprise,” said O’Reilly. “I knew the product was strong, but the ratings are overwhelming. The folks caught up with us on the radio very quickly.”

“Key Networks has had the pleasure of bringing Bill O’Reilly’s one-of-a-kind analysis to over 250 radio stations around the country,” said Dennis Green COO, Key Networks. “We are delighted to offer his No Spin News program to radio stations every weeknight.”

The program will be available on a market exclusive basis in May.