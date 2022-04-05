Neuhoff Media Helps Raise $72K

Neuhoff Media partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois and raised $72,288 in 24-hours. The goal for the 3rd All-In Donation Day was $50,000 to support the Springfield and Peoria Ronald McDonald Houses.

Neuhoff Media, provided radio broadcasts and advertising in four of their central Illinois markets, helping spread awareness for All-In Donation Day. RMHCCI appreciates the generosity of everyone who supported the event, both monetarily and through the purchases of wish list household items.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois serves approximately 300 families a year in Springfield and have the capacity to serve 700 families each year in Peoria.