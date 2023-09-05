Susan Patrick Resigns, Speaks Out After Tax Evasion Guilty Plea

Susan Patrick, co-owner of Patrick Communications, is resigning her position at the firm after pleading guilty to filing false tax returns on Thursday. She is also speaking out publicly for the first time since the news broke. Based from their home in Cody, WY, Patrick and her husband, Larry, have run one of the most active media brokerages in the US.

According to the Justice Department, despite hiring an accounting firm to prepare accurate tax returns for the years 2012 to 2014, Patrick did not file these with the IRS. When contacted by the IRS, she falsely claimed the returns had been filed. Instead, she allegedly doctored the business returns to remove $10 million in gross receipts and altered personal returns to omit over $9.5 million in income for those years. She is also accused of backdating her signature on each tax return to make it seem like they had been timely filed.

The charges assert that Patrick sought to evade over $2.5 million in taxes. She now faces a potential three-year prison term, supervised release, and financial penalties, pending further court deliberation. The case is being investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by the Justice Department’s Tax Division.

In a statement, Patrick said, “I am sincerely sorry for the pain and embarrassment that this is causing my family, friends, and business associates. To be clear, my partners in Patrick Communications, Larry Patrick and Greg Guy, were totally unaware of this. They continue to operate with the highest levels of integrity and expertise that you all have experienced from them in the past. I am resigning from Patrick Communications effective immediately.

I also apologize to the dedicated people at our radio stations across the state of Wyoming who do such a great job every day to serve their communities. Legend Communications is not related to this tax issue in any way.

This is a tax obligation based on a very serious lapse of judgment a decade ago. I am fully ready to be held accountable and to do whatever I can and need to do to make up for my decisions of the past.”