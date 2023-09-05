Mark Simone Signs Extension With iHeart NYC’s WOR

Mark Simone has inked a new three-year deal with iHeartMedia New York’s 710 WOR. Boasting more than 40 years of radio experience, Simone will continue to host The Mark Simone Show on weekday mornings. The host began his radio journey in New York after graduating from Emerson College and has had stints at various stations including WNEW, WPIX-FM, WMCA, and WABC.

WOR Program Director Tom Cuddy said, “When I joined WOR almost 11 years ago, Mark was my first hire. Since then, it’s been a blast watching Mark grow into becoming the highest-rated radio talk host in his time slot.”

iHeartMedia New York EVP of Programming Thea Mitchem added, “It’s no surprise that Mark holds the longevity record for NYC radio talk show hosts. Mr. New York, Mark Simone, is in a class of his own.”

“There’s no better place to be in the radio world than iHeartRadio,” said Simone. “Thanks to the finest broadcasting executives around, Tom Cuddy, Thea Mitchem and Bernie Weiss for making it all happen. Walking to work every day is like walking through the Radio Hall of Fame.”