Hispanic Radio Alliance To Present Multicultural Growth Blueprint

In the last hour of Hispanic Radio Conference 2023, there was an incredible moment of unified action. Spurred on by the conversations, optimism, and fire of two days talking about the promise and power of Spanish-language radio, “Why not us?” turned into “It will be us.” In those closing moments, a coalition of broadcasters and vendors was formed that has since turned into the Hispanic Radio Alliance.

In the last hour of this year’s Hispanic Radio Conference, the Alliance will again take the floor – this time as a panel – to discuss the journey ahead. Moderated by Entravision Sacramento SVP/General Manager Angie Balderas, Lazer Media Chief Revenue Officer Gerardo Martinez and Lotus Broadcasting Sacramento General Manager Kurt Bagelmann will lay out one blueprint for expanding the Alliance’s influence, focusing on innovative content strategies and stronger community partnerships.

You’ll find out how to join hands in a renewed pledge to not only sustain but elevate the voice of Hispanic radio, ensuring it resonates louder and reaches further than ever before.

Meet the Moderator

Angelica “Angie” Balderas is a Hispanic Media executive with more than 25 years of experience in broadcasting. As Senior Vice President for Entravision, she oversees operations and sales fpr seven radio stations in Sacramento and Modesto, CA. Prior to that, she was the Director of Sales for Adelante Media Group, where she led all local, national, network, and digital sales. She was previously NSM and worked with national advertisers nd their agencies to execute advertising and promotional programs over Adelante’s nine markets. Balderas has consistently been named one of Radio Ink’s Most Influential Women (MIW). She has served on NAB Radio Show steering committee, Radio Ink’s Hispanic Conference, and Nielson Audio’s Multi Cultural ANA Conference boards. Balderas is a past president of the National Latina Businesswoman’s Association and a Hispanic Radio Conference Medalla de Cortez winner, among numerous other awards.

Meet the Panelists

Kurt Bagelmann is General Manager for Lotus Communications’ Sacramento market. A 30-year radio sales veteran, Bagelmann has spent the last 13 years managing in Spanish radio, with an emphasis on leading his teams to promote sales to local businesses that ignore Spanish consumers with their marketing dollars. Bagelmann also supports his stations’ providing nonprofit and other local organizations a community forum to share information about programs and resources available to northern California Hispanics. His favorite marketing quote is from Mark Twain: “Many a small thing has been made large by the right kind of advertising.”

Matt Martinez, President at SDC Broadcasting Co., Inc., has been a New Mexico broadcaster for over 24 years, with four radio stations in Las Vegas, NM, and one in Albuquerque. He also currently serves as co-chair of the Governmental Committee with the New Mexico Broadcasters Association, of which he was formerly president. Martinez earlier served on the City Council and as Mayor of Las Vegas, NM, and has been appointed to state boards and commissions by various governors over the past 30 years. He is currently chair of the community’s Economic Development Corporation.

About the Hispanic Radio Conference

Celebrating 15 years, the Hispanic Radio Conference is an annual opportunity for in-person networking and sharing ideas in a multi-platform, multicultural world. This year will feature a keynote from FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, a discussion with Cumulus Media Chief Insights Officer Pierre Bouvard and Nielsen’s Tony Hereau, and more. For more information about the conference, which takes place on June 12-13 in San Antonio, visit the Hispanic Radio Conference website.