Buzz Knight’s ‘Takin A Walk’ Hikes Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Buzz Knight’s Takin A Walk music history interview podcast has announced the donation of select episodes to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Library & Archives. The podcast features thorough discussions with prominent figures in the music industry, past and present, providing a unique behind-the-scenes look at the musical influences that have shaped contemporary culture.

The Rock Hall, located in Cleveland, OH, is including the Takin A Walk episodes in its archives for their contribution to documenting the evolution of the genre and the voices behind it.

Premiere Networks brought the show into the iHeartPodcast Network in November. The podcast, hosted by Knight, features more than 230 episodes with guests such as Belinda Carlisle and AC/DC’s Brian Johnson.

Knight remarked, “I’m thrilled to donate the Takin A Walk podcasts to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It has been an incredible journey connecting with artists and sharing their stories with listeners around the world. Preserving these conversations in the Rock Hall’s archives ensures that future generations can continue to be inspired by the power of music.”