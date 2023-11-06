Buzz Knight’s ‘Takin’ A Walk’ Teams With Premiere and iHeart

Premiere Networks has teamed up with Buzz Knight to distribute his podcast Takin’ A Walk: Music History on Foot via the iHeartPodcast Network. The show, hosted by Knight, offers listeners an auditory stroll through music history, accompanied by guests who share his deep passion for music.

Takin’ A Walk has already released more than 230 episodes featuring conversations with notable figures like Belinda Carlisle and AC/DC’s Brian Johnson and delves into the personal music journeys behind the broader musical landscape.

Knight said, “I am excited beyond belief that ‘Takin’ A Walk’ is joining iHeartPodcasts. This is a dream come true to grow the audience with the biggest and the best network, and I’m so grateful to Julie Talbott and the team at iHeartRadio for this opportunity.”

Premiere Networks President Julie Talbott commented, “Buzz has created a unique listening experience for passionate music fans with his ‘Takin’ A Walk’ podcast. We couldn’t be happier to share the program with millions of iHeartPodcast listeners worldwide.”