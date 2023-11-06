After ‘Late Late’ Stint Ends, James Corden Is In With SiriusXM

James Corden is making his inaugural venture into audio-exclusive formats with SiriusXM. Scheduled for an early 2024 premiere, This Life of Mine with James Corden aims to uncover the lesser-known aspects of public figures and celebrities, from their cultural favorites to pivotal life advice.

Corden’s transition to SiriusXM is his first major move after leaving The Late Late Show earlier this year. Further details about This Life of Mine will be unveiled during the SiriusXM Next Generation Industry & Press Preview event on November 8, where the company will also introduce its upcoming streaming app, in-car technologies, and other new developments.

“I am thrilled to be joining SiriusXM,” said Corden. “Scott and the whole team have made me feel so welcome as I start this new chapter. It’s a dream to have a space to engage in deep conversations with the people whose work and talent I greatly admire.”

“James Corden is an incredible talent who is always pushing the boundaries of what’s possible,” said SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein. “With a career that spans acting on stage and screen, developing and launching hit series such as Carpool Karaoke, and of course his iconic eight-year run as a late-night host, James has been a trailblazer in the entertainment business. We’re so honored to welcome him to the SiriusXM family as he begins this next phase of his illustrious career and makes his mark in audio.”