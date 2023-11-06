KVIT Again Named Best High School Station At Drury Awards

East Valley Institute of Technology’s student-run radio station, 88.7 The Pulse (KVIT), was honored with the title of Best High School Radio Station at the 2022-2023 John Drury High School Radio Awards. The ceremony recognized the Phoenix-area school’s Radio/Audio Production program students and recent graduates with a total of four awards.

Aiden Mohr won Best Newscast and Best Sportscast, while also being recognized as a finalist for Broadcaster of the Year alongside classmates Alex Carlson, Rebecca Freeman, and Bianca Grodecki. Grodecki’s reporting on a significant Google resignation over Artificial Intelligence concerns earned her the top spot in the Best Featured News Story.

The EVIT team received 14 nominations across 11 categories, marking their fifth year competing and their second victory for Best High School Radio Station since 2020-2021.

KVIT GM Michael Mallace said, “I could not be prouder of the team. These recognitions affirm the impact of EVIT in shaping the broadcasters of the future.”

Faculty advisor Dave Juday added, “These awards are a testament to our students’ hard work and the dedication they have to see our program & radio station succeed.”